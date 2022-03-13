The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

