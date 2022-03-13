The Transfer Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $567,387.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $529.79 million and approximately $567,387.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00013214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00079962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.