The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. Wendy’s has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

