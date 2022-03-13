Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 221.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on THNCF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$16.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of THNCF stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

