Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $103.55. 615,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

