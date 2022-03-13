Thorstarter Trading Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $8.88 million and $465,224.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.94 or 0.06594322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.37 or 1.00233858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041708 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

