TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.85).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON TIFS opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 176.20 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.63.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

