Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,928. The company has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

