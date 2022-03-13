Titan Coin (TTN) One Day Volume Tops $412.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $377,685.95 and $412.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007847 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

