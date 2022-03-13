Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 89.3% in February

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the February 13th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $1.04 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

