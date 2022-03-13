TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Financial Analysis

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MP Materials and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 23.39 $135.04 million $0.73 59.90 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MP Materials and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 1 7 0 2.88 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.76%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than MP Materials.

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats TMC the metals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

