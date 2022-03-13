TNC Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $832,322.00 (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $4.16 million and $832,322.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

