TNC Coin (TNC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $908,699.00

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $908,699.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

