TokenPay Price Down 2.5% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $745,534.24 and $43,043.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.06 or 1.00035599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.