TomoChain (TOMO) Market Capitalization Hits $100.49 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002871 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $100.49 million and $3.88 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,996,975 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

