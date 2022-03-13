Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

