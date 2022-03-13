Toncoin Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $1.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.72 or 0.06578378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.91 or 0.99582770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

