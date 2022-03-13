TopBidder Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $110,239.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

