TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TORM stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. TOR Minerals International has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

