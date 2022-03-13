Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TIH opened at C$115.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$109.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.18. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$87.85 and a 52 week high of C$116.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$235,462.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,000.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

