Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,129,500 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 1,999,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Towngas China stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Towngas China has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
