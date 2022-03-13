Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $1.72 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,875 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

ABBV opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.