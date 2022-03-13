Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $2.10 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

