Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

