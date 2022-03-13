Tranche Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $7.76 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $18,966.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00105186 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.