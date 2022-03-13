TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 13th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $2.38 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

