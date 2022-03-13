Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in February

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.5 days.

OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. Traton has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($36.96) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

