TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $215,875.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $215,875.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.91 or 0.06600677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.80 or 0.99926760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041623 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 447,667,084 coins.

