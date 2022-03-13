Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSRYY stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

