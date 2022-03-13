Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Down 42.2% in February

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

TRMR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

