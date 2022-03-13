TRH Financial LLC Acquires 12,350 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $117.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.42 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

