TRH Financial LLC Acquires 24,090 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

