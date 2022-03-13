TRH Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,634,000 after buying an additional 49,033 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.29 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

