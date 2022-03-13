TRH Financial LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average of $188.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

