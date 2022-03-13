TRH Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TRH Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

