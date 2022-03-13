TRH Financial LLC Has $23.43 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TRH Financial LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 7.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

