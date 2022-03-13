TRH Financial LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,165,000 after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

