TRH Financial LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

