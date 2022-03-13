TRH Financial LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

ECL stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.