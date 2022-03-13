TRH Financial LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

