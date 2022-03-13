TRH Financial LLC Has $8.41 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.6% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

ABT stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

