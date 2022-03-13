TRH Financial LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.55 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

