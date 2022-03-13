TRH Financial LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $2,221,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

EMR stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

