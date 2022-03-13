TRH Financial LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average of $250.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $211.42 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

