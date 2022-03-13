TRH Financial LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

