TRH Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TRH Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

SPYG stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

