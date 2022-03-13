TRH Financial LLC Purchases 4,079 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.2% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $219.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

