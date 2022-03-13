TRH Financial LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.