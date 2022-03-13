TRH Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 805,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

