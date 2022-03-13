Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 734,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

